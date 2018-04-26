BISE Karachi

Through the courtesy of your newspaper, I would like to invite the attention of all stakeholders to our examination system. This is a sad fact that the examination as prevalent in our country, at present, is fraught with flaws. This system takes it for granted that every candidate is criminal and a dullard, therefore, a very strict vigilance is necessary.

The question set in examination papers test the memory, rather than the intelligence of students. If a dull fellow can mug up a few important questions he gets good marks, whereas very often, a brilliant student fails simply because he could not reproduce the stuff from the prescribed text books. In our examination system no question is set to test the basic intelligence of a student, nor is his power of comprehensive tested.

It is simply his memory and the power to mug up certain lessons that are tested. Again, the marking system as adopted in our examinations is also very outdated. In all advanced countries of the world student are awarded grades according to their overall academic achievement. This system inspires the student to work hard throughout the year. Therefore, I would request the authorities concerned to think over this problem seriously and change our examination system of matric and intermediate levels.

MARYAM AZHAR

Karachi

