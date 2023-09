DERA GHAZI KHAN – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) DG Khan on Wednesday announce d the results intermediate part two, class 12th.

The results 2023 were declared at 10am

How to Check 12th Class Results online?

Candidates can check their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800295.

Students can check the results here: https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/

Class 12th Results 2023 can also be checked through the official gazettes.