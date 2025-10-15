BISE DG Khan Class 11 results 2025 today – Check inter Parr 1 results online

DG KHAN – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan is going to announce the 11th class results 2025 today (October 14).

The class 11th results announced by BISE DG Khan hold great significance for thousands of students who appear in first annual exams earlier this year.

These also help parents and teachers to measure the performance of the students before they start the university level education.

For many, this is a defining moment that reflects their efforts and academic dedication. BISE DG Khan is known for its fair and transparent examination system, ensuring credibility and trust among students and parents.

DG Khan Board Inter Part 1 Results 2025 Online Check

The candidates of the BISE DG Khan can check the 12th class results using the three different ways.

Website

Candidates can check their class 11 results by visiting the official websites of the DG Khan Board (https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/)

Results through SMS

Students can get the results by sending their Roll Number to 800295 if they are facing trouble while accessing the website.