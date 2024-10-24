Bilawal credits CJP Isa for passage of 26th amendment

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stated that the approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment was only possible due to Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and it would not have been achievable under any other chief justice.

In an interview with the BBC, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment was a significant accomplishment, one that could not have been possible in the presence of any other chief justice.

He added that only one person in Pakistan’s history was willing to submit to the authority of Parliament and the Constitution, even at the cost of his own power.

He was someone who could withstand the pressure from fellow judges who might have tried to provoke him, arguing that it was not his issue but rather a matter of judicial power.