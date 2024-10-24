AGL38.99▲ 0.63 (0.02%)AIRLINK136.86▼ -0.44 (0.00%)BOP5.62▲ 0.23 (0.04%)CNERGY3.85▲ 0.02 (0.01%)DCL7.94▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML45.46▼ -0.13 (0.00%)DGKC85.44▲ 2.3 (0.03%)FCCL31.46▲ 1.13 (0.04%)FFBL61.6▲ 3.85 (0.07%)FFL9.23▲ 0.12 (0.01%)HUBC108.86▲ 2.19 (0.02%)HUMNL14.41▲ 0.1 (0.01%)KEL4.82▲ 0.15 (0.03%)KOSM7.65▼ -0.32 (-0.04%)MLCF38.2▼ -0.62 (-0.02%)NBP67.04▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC175.32▲ 6.18 (0.04%)PAEL25.22▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.89▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)PPL133.37▲ 2.42 (0.02%)PRL24.05▲ 0.22 (0.01%)PTC16.76▲ 0.98 (0.06%)SEARL67.42▲ 2.77 (0.04%)TELE7.47▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL36.17▲ 0.13 (0.00%)TPLP7.79▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TREET14.64▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)TRG49.52▲ 4.42 (0.10%)UNITY25.62▼ -0.09 (0.00%)WTL1.32▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Bilawal credits CJP Isa for passage of 26th amendment

Not Struggling For Current Cjp Regarding Constitutional Amendments Bilawal
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stated that the approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment was only possible due to Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and it would not have been achievable under any other chief justice.

In an interview with the BBC, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment was a significant accomplishment, one that could not have been possible in the presence of any other chief justice.

He added that only one person in Pakistan’s history was willing to submit to the authority of Parliament and the Constitution, even at the cost of his own power.
He was someone who could withstand the pressure from fellow judges who might have tried to provoke him, arguing that it was not his issue but rather a matter of judicial power.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Top News

Pakistan urges world to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes

  • Top News

CJP Justice Yahya outlines policy for categorising cases challenging laws

  • Top News

Dar renews Pak commitment to strengthen democratic institutions

  • Top News

Pakistan, Azerbaijan mull ways to cement bilateral ties

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer