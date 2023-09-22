A major decline in the price of petrol, and diesel is expected for the next fortnight as caretaker government decided to pass on relief to petroleum consumers for the first half of October.

It was reported that the interim government will announce a reduction of up to Rs12 per litre in fuel prices in light of the strengthening of the US dollar.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) is likely to go down by Rs9.17 per litre, a welcome relief for Pakistanis in current high inflationary environment.

The inflation is likely to be controlled as diesel is widely used in transport and agricultural sectors, and a cut in its price will be particularly a good sign for agriculture, and transport.

PKR continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar as government tightened noose around the hoarders, and smugglers.