Big Discount Alert: Save up to Rs300,000 on THESE Kia Models under New Offer

Car prices remain at an all-time high, and even the cheapest compact SUV can cost you around 6.5-7million but KIA brings a discount up to Rs3Lac on the Sorento 3.5L V6 and the Sportage L HEV.

The much sought SUVs, including Sportage L HEV, and Sorento 3.5L V6, are up for sale, but buyers need to act fast as these offers are only valid until October 31, 2025.

The company is rolling out Rs250,000 cash rebate under its exclusive Power Bonus scheme for the Sorento 3.5L V6. But the this deal is first-come, first-served, and only applies to the V6 variant until October 31.

Sportage L HEV comes with free registration offer, translating to savings of up to Rs300,000, another limited-time, quota-based deal that savvy buyers won’t want to miss.

Kia Lucky Motors’ latest offers combine power, luxury, and cutting-edge technology, making the Sorento 3.5L V6 and Sportage L HEV irresistible choices for SUV enthusiasts. But with the clock ticking and stocks limited, buyers need to move fast to claim these unbeatable deals.

Kia Sportage Hybrid (HEV) remains compact SUV powered by 1.6L turbocharged engine paired with an electric motor, producing 231 horsepower. It offers excellent fuel efficiency, around 44 MPG on highway, and comes with modern tech and safety features like 12.3-inch digital display, Apple CarPlay, and Kia’s Drive Wise suite.

It offers stylish, updated interior and exterior, making it ideal for urban driving and daily commutes.

On the other hand, Kia Sorento is larger three-row SUV which can accomodate up to seven passengers, and offers family-friendly features like second-row captain’s chairs, a Smart Power Liftgate, and rugged X-Pro trim options for off-road use.