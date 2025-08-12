A Son’s silent quest: Imtiaz Rafi Butt’s journey to self-discovery and the father he never knew

HusnainRaza

In the quiet corridors of time, some stories unfold not in moments of glory but in decades of silent longing.

For Imtiaz Rafi Butt, prominent Pakistani businessman and founder of the Jinnah-Rafi Foundation, the path to self-discovery was not paved with public accolades, but with deeply personal questions. Chief among them: Who was my father?

Born two months before the untimely death of his father, Rafi Butt, in a tragic plane crash on November 26, 1948, near Vehari, Imtiaz never knew the man who would later emerge in his life as an industrialist, a patriot, and a close associate of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. As a child, he was sheltered from this loss by a mother whose resilience became the pillar of his early life.

Rafi Butt’s death, while shattering to many, altered one household permanently. His wife, left with a toddler daughter and a newborn son, was thrust into a world she had never navigated alone. But instead of retreating, she stepped forward with quiet resolve. Despite her youth and the prospects of remarriage, she chose instead to dedicate her life to raising her son.

Imtiaz grew up unaware of his father’s fate. The word “death” was never spoken in his presence. Instead, he was led to believe that his father was away in the United States attending to family business. The silence was born not of deception but of protection. His mother, cautious and deeply loving, poured all her energy into shaping him into the man she believed his father would have wanted him to become.

“She was extremely solicitous,” he would later recall. “I was too precious for her, the focus of all her hopes and aspirations.”

Her protectiveness, however, bred a shy, introverted child. Uncomfortable in unfamiliar surroundings and hesitant among strangers, Imtiaz became a homebound boy. Alarmed, his mother made the painful decision to send him to Lawrence College, a boarding school in GhoraGali,Murree when he was thirteen. The separation was agonizing for both, but it marked the beginning of a long personal transformation.

It was at Lawrence College that the first doubts emerged. Classmates asked questions he had never dared to raise: Where is your father? Why haven’t you met him? The realization struck gradually, then deeply. By the time he returned to Lahore at eighteen, he was no longer the timid child of old but a young man poised to begin asking the questions that would define his adult life. He enrolled at Forman Christian College in 1967 but left before completing his degree. Academia failed to hold his interest. Over the next two years, he attempted to start his own business but met with repeated disappointment. Lacking guidance, capital, and influence, he found himself adrift.

In 1974, Imtiaz moved to the United States at age twenty-five. There, stripped of family comforts, he worked modest jobs, even waiting tables. But hardship proved a capable teacher. Within a year, he established a small business dealing in oriental carpets. His efforts bore fruit, and for the first time, he found his footing as a self-made entrepreneur.

Yet, across the ocean, his mother continued to call him home. After four years abroad, he relented and returned to Pakistan. What awaited him, however, was a painful reality. His father’s business empire—once formidable—had crumbled in the years following his death. Family disputes and prolonged litigation had left behind little of what had once been built.

Determined to carve his own path, Imtiaz founded Rafi Group, a real estate development company. His first venture, a shopping plaza, was a resounding success. At last, the son of Rafi Butt stood on stable ground, not in the shadow of a legacy, but with the confidence of his own accomplishments. In 1982, his mother passed away. Her death marked not only the loss of a parent but the closing of a chapter that had shielded him from the pain of the past. With her gone, the questions he had long suppressed resurfaced. Who was his father really? Was the man described in childhood stories truly a confidant of Jinnah, a visionary, and a pillar of the Pakistan Movement?

At the age of forty, Imtiaz decided it was time to uncover the truth.

Armed with a single photograph of Rafi Butt standing beside Muhammad Ali Jinnah—a prized possession hanging in his Zaitoon Plaza office—he began his research. An acquaintance, ShabbirZaidi, urged him to investigate the significance of the image. Soon after, ArifNizami, editor of The Nation, recognized its historical value and commissioned a deeper inquiry. The investigation led to a breakthrough. On the front page of Nawa-i-Waqt, dated November 27, 1948, was the news of the plane crash. A second article celebrated Rafi Butt’s contributions. For the first time, Imtiaz saw his father’s name not as legend but as documented history.

He established the Rafi Foundation and delved into painstaking research. Over the next six years, he connected with surviving contemporaries of Rafi Butt, pieced together archival materials, and uncovered letters exchanged between his father and the Quaid-e-Azam. With each discovery, the image of his father became clearer.

“He was a multi-dimensional man,” Imtiaz concluded. “A close associate of Jinnah, a dedicated supporter of Pakistan’s cause, and a thinker with a bold economic vision.”

For Imtiaz Rafi Butt, the journey to discover his father was also the journey to discover himself. The man he never met had, through fragments of memory and archival truth, shaped not just his identity but his mission. Through the process, the son became the custodian of a legacy, one rooted in sacrifice, vision, and nationhood.