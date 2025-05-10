Beware Bharat, battle will bewilder you

ULTIMATELY India plunged itself into a desperate warfare and brought havoc to its agonized population and armed forces.

Tragically enough all Indian leadership has always been ill-advised in battle matters.

It never conceived any wisdom even after the evident consequences which it faces.

It has been a welcome effort of foreign powers to deescalate the tension between Pakistan and India.

President Bush and many US leaders including Marco Rubio have urged both the countries to work with each other to defuse the highly provocative crisis and arrive on some reasonable solution.

The Vice President JD Vance has leaned on New Delhi to ensure that its response to Pahalgam Attack does not lead to a broader regional conflict.

Greece which holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council said that a Council meeting should be called immediately to defuse the rising tension between Pakistan and India.

Indian Premier Modi is being criticized globally for his provocative statements and threats to Pakistan.

The Trump Administration as well as many other countries can play the part in bringing the temperature down in order to prevent a conflagration in a nuclear armed neighbourhood.

Pakistan has expressed willingness to joint mutual probe.

India has always overlooked internationally recognized agreements and declarations.

Even the Indian state managers are now clearly audible against the policies of the government.

India has always tried to befool its own population and world community by singing the saga of an oppressed and victim to gain sympathizes.

Actually the Indian State Managers have failed to provide a better glory to their people.

Now, to divert the attention of its vast downtrodden population from worsening conditions, which continue to deteriorate day by day, India has engaged in multiple wars with Pakistan and given its people false expectations.

Modi has repeatedly portrayed India’s wars, particularly those with Pakistan, as civilizing missions and acts aimed at bringing peace and prosperity to the nation.

In a recent press conference, Modi reiterated, “A peaceful and prosperous India is my utmost desire.

I believe that every citizen of my country has the full right to live in his own home with liberty, honour, and secured property.

” He added, “We do not wish to interfere in the affairs of any country, but some nations—especially our neighbour Pakistan—consistently compel us to adopt a belligerent posture.”

The truth and nothing but truth is that India as yet has not accepted Pakistan’s Separate and Independent identification and capacity.

With the very dawn of Pakistan Movement for a Separate Muslim State, Indian Hindu leaders generated their resentment, animosity and hostile attitude to topple-down Muslim Struggle.

Actually Indian leaders in the emotions wanted to be a big brother of the sub-continent left over no stone unturned to detach Muslims for Independent Pakistan Movement.

The day onward every incoming Indian leader adopted this agenda of hatred and hostility.

It is an unrejected truth that Pakistan defence forces have a rich legacy of Valour, Sacrifice and Patriotism.

Indian leadership must keep it in mind the day light reality of their previous outgoing experiences of tug-of-war with Pakistani forces.

Professionalism and Heroism has been introduced as Trade Mark of Pakistan Army.

Before coming to winding up, I would like to explain a few facts and figures about the trauma related to human community faces after the war situation which all the living beings has to go through.

War always leaves behind a long trail of atrocities inflicted upon human communities, scattered like crawling insects across the face of the earth—an earth that Almighty Allah has bestowed upon humankind as a great blessing, rich with food, fragrance, and natural resources.

Yet man has divided this earth into pieces, drawn boundaries across its surface, and confined himself within separate homelands.

While this may offer a sense of exclusive ownership, it has also led to seclusion and isolation, weakening mutual relationships and kinship.

Man now stands alone, even amid crowds.

He has abandoned the forbearance, stamina, and patience that once formed the core of human character, and has turned instead to violence, overlooking the greater truths of existence.

This is a sign of God’s rage—when it is set in motion, humanity must face divine disasters, epidemics and climate upheavals.

In such moments, human beings find themselves powerless to overcome or control these events, despite possessing scientific knowledge and technological strength.

The Quran states in Surah Al-Ahzab: “And We sent upon them a strong wind and hosts you could not see.

” Truly, man cannot perceive what God perceives, nor does he know what God knows.

Bravo brave Pak soldiers.

—The writer is a contributing columnist, based in Germany. ([email protected])