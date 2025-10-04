Best budget Camera Mobile Phones in Pakistan under ₨35,000

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani mobile phone market saw back to back new brands, with local assembly now meeting nearly all domestic demand. More than 90% of the phones sold in the country are being assembled locally, cutting reliance on imports. Rising costs, depreciation of rupee, and higher parts prices pushed mid-range smartphones prices, pushing consumers to get second hand phones.

As of 2025, the camera often tops list for users as millions are using TikTok, Instagram, and other social apps. Pakistan Observer brings guides for the best camera phones under set budget of Rs35,000 , helping people choose right device without overspending.

Looking at the current mid-range options under Rs. 35,000, several models stand out. Samsung Galaxy A07 remains a decent choice. The price is Rs32,500; it comes with reliable image processing, making it a safe choice for consistent photo quality.

Best Camera Phones in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A07 (128GB) – Rs32,500

Samsung A07 is dependable mid-range option with solid image processing. Good for balanced photos and videos, though low-light performance is limited.

Tecno Spark 40C – Rs27,000

Budget-friendly with decent daylight shots. Works fine for casual TikTok and selfies but struggles in darker conditions.

Xiaomi Redmi 15C (6GB) – Rs. 34,000

Strong overall value with smooth performance. Cameras capture vibrant colors in daylight but are less impressive at night.

Realme Note 70 (6GB) – Rs. 33,000

Camera-focused with AI portrait features and stable video. One of the stronger options for social media creators under Rs. 35,000.

Oppo A5i (128GB) – Rs. 32,000

Great for selfies with Oppo’s beauty modes. Rear camera is average but reliable for everyday social use.

Infinix Smart 10 Plus – Rs. 28,000

Infinix Smart 10 Plus is Entry-level phone with fair daylight camera results. More suited to students and budget users needing big battery and display.

Honor X6C (256GB) – Rs.35,000

Honor X6C stands out with huge 256GB storage. Cameras are decent for everyday use, especially in good lighting.

Vivo Y03t (128GB) – Rs30,000

Targeted at young users with beautification and portrait-friendly cameras. Affordable and social media-ready under Rs. 30,000.

Dcode Bold 4 – Rs35,000

Offers large storage and modern design, but cameras are basic compared to bigger brands. Best for general use rather than photography enthusiasts.

Prices Update

Phone Price Samsung Galaxy A07 128GB 32,500 Tecno Spark 40C 27000 Xiaomi Redmi 15C 6GB 34000 Dcode Bold 4 35000 Realme Note 70 6GB 33000 Oppo A5i 128GB 32000 Infinix Smart 10 Plus 28000 Honor X6C 256GB 35000 Vivo Y03t 128GB 30,000

Realme Note 70, which costs Rs. 33,000 is another strong contender, with its AI-driven portrait modes and decent software tuning. Xiaomi Redmi 15C (Rs. 34,000) also offers a balanced experience, delivering solid daylight performance though it may struggle in low light.

For selfie-focused users, the Oppo A5i (Rs. 32k,999 enhanced beauty modes and features ideal for social media posting. Vivo Y03t offers same with cool camera effects and user-friendly filters.