Battle against climate change

Malik Ashraf

THE UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaking on the sidelines of Devos forum said “Climate change is the defining issue of our times. We are losing the race” Earlier at the conclusion of the UN summit in Poland last month which was designed to advance the Paris Climate accord, he had remarked that he was not hopeful that the nations would find the necessary resolve. He stressed the need for political will and understanding by the governments that climate change was the most important priority of the modern times. His pessimism stems from the fact that the nations which are responsible for global warming and have been the part of the global agreements on cutting the green house gas emissions have not fulfilled their commitments. The Paris Accord has been rattled by withdrawal of US under President Trump and the threatened pull out by Brazil. The changing climate patterns around the globe pose a formidable threat to dwellers of the earth and though there is a growing consciousness about this potential weapon of mass destruction but very little has been done in concrete terms to prevent this disaster. Environment scientists believe that if the emissions of heat-trapping gases also known as green house gases, are not reduced or controlled the global temperature might register a rise between 1.1 to 6.5 centigrade by the end of the twenty first century with all the accompanying cataclysmic consequences for the entire humanity. The major contributors to the global warming are US, China, Russia, UK, Germany, Australia, Canada, Japan and Korea.

The climate changes caused by global warming are responsible for freak weather conditions, hurricanes and severe flooding of settled areas. Pakistan and other developing countries are the worst sufferers in view of their inability to cope with disasters triggered by climate change. Pakistan is already reeling under the impact of the devastating floods in 2010 and 2014 which caused enormous loss to standing crops, damaged infrastructure and property besides hundreds of deaths. In view of the dangers posed by global warming the countries of the world joined in a treaty known as United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1992 committing themselves to work collectively to limit average global temperature increases and the resulting climate change and to cope with whatever impacts were inevitable. However, realizing the inadequacy of the emission reduction provisions in the convention another agreement known as Koyoto Protocol which legally bound the developed countries to observe emission reduction targets, was concluded in 1997. The protocol recognized that developed countries were principally responsible for the current high level of green house gas emissions in the atmosphere as result of more than 150 years of industrial activity and placed a heavier burden on developed nations under the principle of ‘common but differentiated responsibilities’.

The first commitment period started in 2008 and ended in 2012. The second commitment period began on 1st January 2013 and will end in 2020. Regrettably US did not ratify the protocol and Canada withdrew from it in 2012. The second commitment period was also not given legal cover as a growing number of countries including Australia, USA, Japan, New Zealand, Belalrus, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Norway, Switzerland and Russia remained reluctant to commit to those targets. The developing countries were not given any binding targets but they were still under the obligation to reduce their emissions. Yet another agreement was evolved at the United Nations Climate Conference 2015 held in Paris from 30th November to 12th December 2015, wherein 196 participating countries resolved to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 centigrade, which according to some scientists will require zero emissions sometimes between 2030 and 2050. Under both agreements, the proposed actions to be taken by the developed and developing countries included reduction in the emissions of green house gases, support for renewable energy, improving energy efficiency and reducing deforestation. The industrial nations were also obligated to help the developing countries in coping with the consequences and mobilize resources to extend financial help and technology to the developing countries for climate related studies and projects. But regrettably that still remains an unfulfilled responsibility on the part of the industrial nations.

Under the circumstances forests are the best defence against environmental hazards and climatic changes for the developing countries. The optimal global standard in terms of percentage of the land covered by forests is 25% of the total landmass. But Pakistan has only 5.2% of its land under forests. The forests help in maintaining biodiversity, healthy ecosystems which can better withstand and recover from a variety of disasters such as floods, serving as watersheds, nudging economic growth and above all acting as agents of climate control. Climate control and atmosphere purification are keys to human existence. Trees and soil help in regulating atmospheric temperatures through a process called Evapo-transpiration. This leads to stabilization of the climate. Additionally, they enrich the atmosphere by absorbing Carbon dioxide and other green house gases and producing oxygen that is released into the atmosphere. Trees also help in removing air pollutants. It is therefore our national and international obligation to raise more forests and plant as many trees around the country as possible. It is pertinent to point out that in view of the importance of the environmental issues the PML (N) government promulgated Pakistan Environment Protection Act in 1997. Then in 2015 upgraded the Climate Division to a full-fledged Ministry and also started Green Pakistan Programme to plant 100 million trees throughout the country. The PTI government has also resolved to plant 10 billion trees during the next five years. That is a right approach if its implementation can be ensured as envisaged.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

