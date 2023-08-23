BATTAGRAM – After a day-long ordeal, all eight people, including six school children, were rescued from a cable car dangling over a valley in KP, and now arrested the owner and operator of the chairlift.

On Tuesday, eight residents were pulled from the chairlift after multiple rescue attempts. The cable car, which has been used by locals, remained in the air and later Pakistan Army commandos attached to a helicopter by rope, while other people were rescued using help of zip lines.

A day after the massive operation, KP police detained the owner and operator of the cable car which was used for transportation across rivers.

The action comes as a case was lodged against the cable car owner while cops sealed the control room of the lift.

Numbers of chairlift dollies are mounted in KP as they are the only option for connecting villages dotting the mountains.

Following the ill-fated incident, the provincial administration ordered an inspection of all the cable cars in the province. At least nine cable cars including Mansehra Boli, Banphora, Ghanul Hungrai, Parur Bela Sacha Kiwai, Dongi Seri Naran Guldheri, and Bhonja were closed.