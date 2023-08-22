Special commandoes of Pakistan Army have completed the rescue operation of the eight people, including six school students, who were trapped in a cable car dangling over a ravine in KP’s Battagram area, ISPR confirmed on the eleventh hour.

In first phase, two children stranded in a cable car were rescued by armed forces special teams, and later military and emergency services raced to save the other people who were stuck for whole day.

The rescue of stranded people was marred by gusty winds while it was not possible to rescue people with army’s chopper. First two children were however rescued using the heli, while the air rescue operation was suspended due to dark and weather conditions.

Later, a secondary dolly was mounted on the same wire to safely evacuate trapped people one by one.

Key Points of cable car rescue operation

8 passengers including 6 school students stuck in cable car in Battagram

Wind gales, high altitudes make it difficult for rescuers to save people

GOC SSG arrived to supervise the rescue operation

Sling operation was started with SSG commandos

Top officials including caretaker PM Kakar took notice

Helipad formed near the accident site

Pak Army chopper rescued four schoolboys

Secondary dolly was mounted to recover rest of people

Pakistan Army commandos continued sling operation despite three to four failures, and managed to pull up four schoolboys to the chopper that remained in air at a safe distance above the cable car.

Meanwhile, rescue teams are working to safely rescue six others people who are still trapped inside the ill-fated charilift.

Earlier, it was reported that Pak army is considering continuing the rescue operation even after nightfall to rescue eight including six children who were trapped inside the chairlift.

A team of Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) has been called in to rescue eight people, including six school children, who are stuck midair in a chairlift for several hours after a cable snapped in Allai Tehsil of Battagram city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa early Tuesday.

Earlier, a couple of Pakistan Army helicopters have reached the site to take part in the rescue operation. The SSG commandos will carry out the sling operation.

The National Disaster Management Authority confirmed the accident, saying the chairlift with eight persons is stuck at a height of about 900 ft due to breakage in one of its cable in Battagram.

It said that NDMA had provided coordination support to Provincial Disaster Mangaement Authority (PDMA), adding that a “Pak Army helicopter has been despatched for rescue operation”.

The people trapped inside the chairlift have been identified as Gulfaraz Khan, Usman, Ibrar, Irfan, Rizwanullah, Attaullah, Niaz Ahmed and Sher Nawaz.

Gulfaraz is in contact with the local authorities through mobile phone. He told that two of the children have fell unconscious out of fear.

Videos circulating on social media shows helicopters continuously hovering hear the chairlift to assess the situation and design a strategy for save rescue of the stranded people.

PM Kakar Calls Chairlift Accident Really Alarming

Meanwhile, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar also took notice of the incident. In a social media post, he wrote: "The chairlift accident in Battagram, KP is really alarming. I have directed the NDMA, PDMA and district authorities to urgently ensure safe rescue and evacuation of the 8 people stuck in the chairlift.

The chairlift accident in Battagram, KP is really alarming. I have directed the NDMA, PDMA and district authorities to urgently ensure safe rescue and evacuation of the 8 people stuck in the chairlift.

I have also directed the authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chairlifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use".