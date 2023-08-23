ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast significant monsoon rains for parts of Pakistan including the twin cities during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave has started affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during Wednesday evening/night and on the following two days.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and upper Punjab. Dust-thunderstorm is expected in south Punjab during the period.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 36-38 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 34-36 C on Friday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 C on Thursday and 33-35 C on Friday.

Meanwhile, hot and very humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan received scattered rains.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower) 22, Malam Jabba 07, Mir Khani 04

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore and Chilas 02

Bannu remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 43 C.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded 37 C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded 64 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature was recorded 36 C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded 64 per cent.