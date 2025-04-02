AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Pakistan President Zardari hospitalised due to health issue

KARACHI – President Asif Ali Zardari has been rushed to a private hospital in Karachi due to health issues, it emerged on Wednesday.

The 69-year-old was shifted to the hospital from Nawabshah due to fever and infection. He underwent medical examination at the medical facility.

Meanwhile, Sindh minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has rejected the reports claiming that President Zardari is being shifted to Dubai for treatment.

In a post on X, Memon wrote: “The reports about President Asif Ali Zardari being shifted to Dubai for treatment is inaccurate. His health is improving and he will be fine very soon”.

Last year in March, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was sworn in as the 14th president of Pakistan, marking a historic moment as he took the office for second time.

The then Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath at a ceremony attended by governors, chief ministers, and dignitaries, including former president Dr. Arif Alvi, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, and Army Chief General Asim Munir.

Top civil-military brass including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with the three service chiefs and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, had also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Asif Zardari.

Zardari’s has become the first Pakistani politician to assume the president for second time. He previously served as the 11th president from 2008 to 2013.

Asif Zardari takes oath as 14th Pakistani President

Our Correspondent

