Class 9th latest model paper for Chemistry for exams 2025

LAHORE – The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab are set to conduct the exam of Chemistry subject, one of the tought subjects, on April 7 (Tuesday) under first annual examinations 2025.

The 60-mark paper consists of two parts – Objective and Subjective – and students are given two hours to attempt the paper.

As the April 7 draws closer, students have intensified preparations as they aim to score high marks in the subject.

Students are also taking help from guess papers, past papers and model papers to make focused preparations.

However, the students should not completely depend on these guess papers as comprehensive study can help them achieve high scores in the Chemistry subject.

Class 9 Chemistry Model Paper for Punjab Exams 2025

The model paper can prove helpful for students to understand the structure of the upcoming paper. It will help them to learn about the time management, which is crucial while attempting the paper.

The BISE Lahore has shared the model paper on his official website. In the following document, you can find the Chemistry model paper at page 22.

You can find the model papers of other boards by visiting their official websites.