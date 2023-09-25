Bangladesh women beat Pakistan women by five wickets to secure the bronze medal in the 19th Asian Games women’s cricket event at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Monday.

Pakistan, who had won gold medal in the 2010 and 2014 editions, finished on fourth spot in the event.

After being put into bat, Pakistan managed to score 64 for nine in 20 overs.

Aliya Riaz top-scored with 17 runs from 18 balls. Captain Nida Dar (14, 18b, 1×4), Sadaf Shamas (13, 26b, 1×4) and Natalia Pervaiz (11, 24b) were the other batters to enter double figures.

For Bangladesh, Shorna Akter took three wickets for 16, while Sanjida Akter bagged two wickets.

In reply, Bangladesh lost five wickets and it took them 18.2 overs to achieve the modest target.

Shorna top-scored for her side with an unbeaten 14 runs off 33 balls.

For Pakistan, left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu was the top wicket-taker, taking three wickets for 10 runs from four overs.

Scores in brief:

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by five wickets

Pakistan 64-9, 20 overs (Aliya Riaz 17; Shorna Akter 3-16, Sanjida Akter 2-11)

Bangladesh 65-5, 18.2 overs (Shorna Akter 14 not out; Nashra Sundhu 3-10)