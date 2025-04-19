Balochistan’s deadly and neglected roads

Balochistan’s roads pose a constant danger to travelers.

Despite repeated tragedies, appeals from the province go unheard.

As traffic increases, the province’s outdated highway network—comprising mainly one major route—remains perilously inadequate.

In 2023 alone, 969 road accidents claimed 794 lives and injured over 2,000 people.

The real toll may be even higher due to underreporting.

According to a 2023 WHO report, road accidents cause 1.19 million deaths annually, with over 90 percent occurring in low- and middle-income countries like Pakistan.

Human error—including intoxicated driving, distracted driving, speeding and fatigue—is a major contributor.

Balochistan is no exception.

Reckless driving, overloaded vehicles, poor vehicle maintenance and insufficient road safety measures make road travel increasingly hazardous.

A tragic example occurred on May 28, 2024, in Washuk, where 26 people died and 29 sustained injuries due to poor infrastructure.

Among the victims were educators and students, including Darvish Aziz, founder of School for All (SFA), who had worked to uplift underprivileged communities.

His death left Kech in mourning.

Buses from Gwadar, Turbat and Panjgur to Quetta must traverse M8, N85 and N25 highways—routes riddled with dangers.

Frequent accidents devastate families, especially students commuting for education.

Despite growing concerns, authorities remain unresponsive.

In 2020, WHO reported 28,170 road accident deaths in Pakistan, comprising 1.93 percent of total deaths.

Yet, Balochistan’s road conditions remain dire.

“On our beautiful land, we are still grieving,” laments Advocate Siraj Gul from Kech.

A report by The Balochistan Post highlights the deadly Quetta-Karachi Highway—dubbed the “Killer Highway.

” In 2023, Mastung recorded 139 accidents, followed by Khuzdar (120), Quetta (102), Kalat (96) and Gwadar (105).

Cars accounted for the highest number of incidents.

Former DIG Ali Sher Jakhrani estimates 6,000 to 8,000 annual road accident deaths in Balochistan.

The absence of traffic engineers, proper signage and navigation systems intensifies the crisis.

Yahya Badal, a local guide, notes that narrow, single-lane highways force dangerous overtaking—especially at night—due to slow-moving traffic.

Many bridges are broken and the roads are crumbling.

Unless urgent measures are taken, the death toll will keep rising.

The government must prioritize highway development and enforce existing traffic laws.

The National Highway Authority, tasked with maintaining strategic roads, must act decisively to ensure safer travel for Balochistan’s people.

—The writer is a lawyer based in Turbat.