BALOCHISTAN, the largest province in southwest Pakistan, boasts vast and diverse landscapes. With a relatively small population of 12,344,408 people, the region is home to a host of ethnicities and has been welcoming Afghan refugees. While Quetta, the provincial capital, stands as a bustling urban centre, many other cities in Balochistan grapple with limited amenities and infrastructure. Challenges such as inadequate education, water scarcity, healthcare, unemployment, housing and drainage systems persist in Quetta. The local government is overwhelmed as it attempts to address these issues with limited resources. The solution? The establishment of more urban centres throughout Balochistan would provide migrants with improved opportunities and alleviate the strain on the overcrowded Quetta.

The absence of urban centres in Balochistan hampers socio-economic development and limits opportunities for residents. This lack of investment and development has led to economic stagnation and pushed people to migrate in search of better prospects. To tackle these issues, the government should create urban centers in various regions of Balochistan, with a focus on enhancing infrastructure and fostering inclusive development. This approach will curtail migration and promote a more equitable distribution of resources across the province.

Loralai, situated in the northeast region of Balochistan, is a prime candidate to become a thriving urban centre. Its strategic location at the crossroads of highways connects it well to Quetta and neighbouring districts. Loralai also possesses fertile agricultural lands and a favourable climate for various crops. Furthermore, the city is home to numerous educational institutions, including degree colleges, technical institutes, schools and universities. With these academic facilities nurturing a skilled workforce, Loralai can attract businesses and further its development. According to a 2020 FBR report, Loralai is the second largest revenue-generating city in Balochistan and ranks 18th in Pakistan. Given the right investment, Loralai can transform into a significant urban centre.

Chaman, with its advantageous location on the Afghanistan border, also has the potential to thrive as an urban centre. The extensive cross-border trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan offers numerous economic opportunities. As a key border town, Chaman can become a central hub for imports and exports, attracting businesses and investors. Additionally, the inclusion of the ITTMS project in FBR’s Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), with an allocation of 480 million, will benefit the entire province and create employment opportunities for Balochistan’s residents. Moreover, Chaman serves as a gateway to Central Asia through Afghanistan and Iran, with its role as the second-largest transit station for Afghan Transit Cargo. The city has been designated as a special economic zone, further solidifying its potential as an urban centre. The implementation of the Chaman Master Plan will enhance the city’s urban infrastructure and attract investment.

To foster progress, it is crucial to address the issue of individuals migrating to Quetta and neglecting opportunities in their own cities. The government’s exclusive focus on providing facilities in Quetta has hindered the growth of other cities. To counter this, the government should encourage citizens to invest in their own cities and promote urbanization. Negative incentives can highlight the challenges of competing in Quetta and emphasize the benefits of establishing a stake in their own cities. Additionally, positive incentives should be extended to cities outside Quetta to encourage their residents to remain and promote development locally. The local government can contribute to the development of urban centres by enacting policies, regulations and providing necessary resources for public services, thereby creating vibrant and inclusive urban centres for all residents.

—The writer is associated with Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN), Quetta.

