Toxic air

The arrival of winter in Lahore is marked by the entry of thick blankets of smog, an environmental danger that leads to fatal accidents on highways as well as life-threatening respiratory diseases in both children and adults. Shutting down an entire city for a short period a day a week may have serious economic implications, something that Pakistan cannot afford at this time. Every year, Lahore goes through this torture in the winter. And every year, the winter passes by with people grappling with ENT issues that only seem to get worse. All is forgotten till October when the smog returns with a vengeance.

Why have we not taken any steps to reduce the impact of smog? Why there are no sustainability projects in the country that can help reduce pollution? Countless analysts and observers have tried to shift the government’s focus on the major reasons behind this problem that keeps returning annually, the near-absence of a reliable public transportation system,- no checks on factories responsible for releasing poisonous toxins in the air. Around the world, countries have made a remarkable shift towards sustainable living.

The use of tech in agricultural practices and industries has allowed governments to save the environment from harmful pollutants. Countries are shifting to e-vehicles (EVs) to reduce pollution. In Pakistan, the entry of technological advancements is too little, too late. While there are individuals who have made conscious choices and moved to environment-friendly products, this is not happening at a mass scale. Environment experts and other urban planners are rarely engaged, and businesses with focus on profits are preferred during urban planning.

This has been going on forever, and it may continue like this. But a look at Lahore’s current environmental condition suggests that the authorities’ negligence and inaction is a signal for a lethal climate crisis that will wreak havoc across cities. Drastic measures and effective steps are needed to combat the hazardous smog.

MUNAWAR SIDDIQUI

Lahore

Tourism potential

Pakistan holds a particular rank in tourism, with millions of visitors coming to explore the natural beauty found in its northern areas every year. Pakistan is renowned worldwide for its abundant natural resources, and the serene, pleasant weather in the northern regions is a major draw for tourists. Foreigners are captivated by the rich cultural and traditional aspects of the country.

While Pakistan has a lot to offer in terms of tourism, it’s facing challenges in today’s fast-evolving world. The country is witnessing a rise in crime rates, and the safety of foreigners has become a significant concern, posing a threat to their well-being.

This situation is deeply troubling and alarming for the tourism ministry. To enhance this vital contributing factor, authorities must take effective steps to ensure a safer and more appealing environment for tourists.

AREEBA ALTAF

Larkana

Population dynamics

Pakistan is a country known for it being star-crossed whenever a star appears over this byzantine country, it is invariably viewed as a foreboding omen. Albeit, to this day, the very source of discord that led it from economic collapse to severe inflation, political instability to civil polarization, water shortage to Land Degradation, academic shortcomings to underage labours and rural urbanization to deforestation is unbridled population doom that quietly drawing unseen meteors.

In Pakistan, population is burgeoning rapidly at the growth rate of 2.55% annually and, according to United Nations estimates, is ranked the 5th most populated country in the world, growing population is proved to be agent of meteors arrival; one of them is child labour, middle-class families having multiple children, later in life, had no choice but to be unable to nurture their children properly, to deprive them of right to education and to make them do hazardous labour work.

As saying goes, “for a nation, children are shining stars in the sky “ but in our sky, stars don’t shine anymore because it has clouded itself by labour work and scrounging.

Reasons are pretty obvious because these families are unable to make ends meet let alone providing children with basic amenities in comet-stricken country that is about to collide with several Catastrophic Comet Cluster. Where uncontrolled population surge plays the role of gravitational force in escalating velocity of falling meteorites.

TAHIR JAMALI

Nawabshah

Breast cancer

Breast cancer, a formidable disease, arises from uncontrollable cell growth within the breast tissue, presenting diverse types depending on the affected cells – often initiating in ducts and lobules.

This ailment knows no gender boundaries, impacting both men and women, albeit being more prevalent in the latter. The importance of proactive awareness and routine check-ups cannot be overstated; early detection through self-exams and mammograms significantly improves treatment outcomes.

A concerning reality unfolds in Pakistan, where breast cancer afflicts one in every nine women. A recent survey spotlighted its alarming prevalence, making it the most common cancer among Pakistani females. Notably, breast cancer predominantly strikes middle-aged and older women, underscoring the urgency of awareness campaigns targeting this demographic.

Over a million women worldwide grapple with breast cancer, emphasizing the pressing need for widespread knowledge dissemination. Smoking cessation, adopting a balanced diet and managing stress levels emerge as crucial lifestyle choices. Emphasizing these practices can make a significant difference in preventing the disease’s onset and ensuring a healthier life.

SOOMARI DAAD

Karachi

Box letter

Inflation in Pakistan

In today’s context, inflation stands as one of the most pressing issues our country faces. Pakistan’s inflation rate surpasses that of most Asian nations, with soaring prices for essentials such as oil and food. Regrettably, these escalating costs have left many underprivileged citizens struggling to meet their basic needs. The inflation rate in Pakistan has surged to over 24 percent, a concerning figure exacerbated by the recent flooding in rural areas, as reported. These economic challenges have unleashed a wave of hardships, making it increasingly difficult for people to educate their children, consequently leading to the concerning issue of child labour. Comparatively, Afghanistan is considered a more prosperous nation in the region, with its citizens enjoying a higher living standard. It is evident that Pakistan’s government needs to take proactive measures to curb this inflation. Failure to do so could give rise to even more pressing social issues within the society.

AHMED ALI

Quetta