QUETTA – Bolan University of Medical & Health Sciences has declared the result of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023.

It said 9000 candidates took part in this year’s entry test in the province, adding that the highest marks achieved by a student are 174.

How To Check Results

Candidates can visit the official website of the Bolan University to check their results. They need to enter the CNIC number to get the results.