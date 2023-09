KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee maintained its previous week’s gaining momentum on Monday against the US dollar as crackdown on dollars smuggling and hoarding continues in the country.

During intraday trading, the local currency has dropped Rs1.27 against the greenback and it is being traded at Rs295.58 as compared to previous closing of Rs296.85.

The dollar is being traded at Rs297 in the open market.

More to follow…