ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a bailable arrest warrant for Islamabad chief commissioner and a non-bailable arrest warrant for Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan in case related to defying orders for producing PTI President Parvez Elahi.

Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf remarked that IG Islamabad did not appear before court despite issuance of the bailable warrant. The court also issued contempt notice to the concerned SP for not executing the bailable arrest warrant.

DPO Attock and CPO Rawalpindi also appeared before court. The judge expressed its displeasure at the non-appearance of Attock jail superintendent. The court later issued a bailable arrest warrant for the superintendent.

DPO Attock submitted a reply to the show cause notice, on which the court withdrew the notice issued to him.