Bahrain visit visa latest fee from Pakistan – January 2025

LAHORE – It is mandatory for Pakistani nationals to obtain a visit visa before travelling to Bahrain as a tourist.

The country offers both online and on-arrival visa service to the citizens of Pakistan, who meet the certain conditions and requirements.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior, Nationality, Passport and Residence Affairs (NPRA) provides an online service for issuance of e-visa for tourists from Pakistan.

Visit Visa Types

Bahrain offers three types of visit visa online:

Visit Visa – 2 Weeks Single Entry

Visit Visa – Three Months Multiple Entry

Visit Visa – One Year Multiple Entry

Required Documents:

Copy of the applicant’s passport. (Family Page and any additional information page).

Copy of valid confirmed return air ticket.

Copy of hotel booking in Kingdom of Bahrain. Alternately, in case you are staying with a relative/friend, please provide a copy of their ID reader’s print out.

Copy of a bank statement under the visitor’s name covering the last three months with an ending balance of not less than the equivalent of USD 1000.

Bahrain Visit Visa Fee

Total fee for the 2 week visit visa is 10 Bahraini Dinar (BD) while the fee for visit visa of three months with multiple entry is 17 Bahraini Dinar.

The fee for visit visa for one year multiple entry stands at 45 BD.

As of January 28, 2025, the exchange rate of one Bahraini Dinar stands at Rs738.1 in open market of Pakistan.