LONDON – Mahnoor Cheema, a British-Pakistani girl, has achieved an impressive feat by passing a total of 34 subjects at the General Certificate of Secondary Education level at the age of 16 years.

The daughter of Barrister Usman Cheema and Mrs. Tayyaba Cheema, who moved to the United Kingdom in 2006 has not only made the history in the Britain but also on the international level.

Mahnoor, who has higher IQ level than legendary scientist Einstein on the Mensa IQ Test, passed the 17 subjects with A* grades as a private candidate during her Year 10. She has 161 IQ while it was 160 for Einstein, reports said.

She later added another 17 subjects, making the total count to 34. After passing all the 34 subjects, she has become the first student to take highest number of subjects in the history of UK and EU GCSEs.

Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths, Economics, Sociology, Psychology, English Literature, Latin, German, French, Classic Civilization, History, Film Studies, and Drama are the among the 34 subjects excelled by the teenage gir.

Mahnoor joined Langley Grammar School in West London in Class-5 after completing her basic education in a private Lahore school.

Besides her feat in education field, she has set several other records that include completion of ABRSM Music Theory and Practical at Grade 8 with distinction, making her one of the youngest person to pursue the diploma.