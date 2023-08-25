ISLAMABAD – Senior lawyer Latif Khosa, who is represented Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, and 18 other people were trapped in an elevator in the Islamabad High Court on Friday.

At the 19 stuck in the elevator were rescued by breaking the doors of the lift after nearly an hour as video of the incident has went viral on social media.

Khosa and others were returning after attending the hearing of the Toshakhana case when they were trapped in the elevator due to overburden.

Reports said there were 19 people in the lift, which has the capacity of carrying up to 15 people. After the elevator was jammed, IHC’s building maintenance department was called to recover the trapped people.

After they failed to recover them, rescue officials were called and they broke the door of the elevator after 40 minutes of efforts.

Meanwhile, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has adjourned the hearing of a petition filed by Imran Khan against his conviction and sentence till Monday.