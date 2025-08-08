Sindh approves CNIC-based vehicle registration system

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has approved a major policy to link registration number of vehicles to the owners’ national identity card instead of the vehicle’s chassis number.

The chief minister chaired a meeting of the Sindh Cabinet during which several comprehensive reforms were approved.

In this way, owners will be able to retain their personal number plates even after selling their vehicles and reuse them. The permanent identification of a vehicle will still be the chassis number.

Personal number plates will remain with the owners, who may reuse them or return them to the authorities.

Under this model, number plates will not be attached to the vehicle but will be kept with the owner. At the time of vehicle sale, the number plate will be detached from the chassis and can be transferred to the new owner. If the number plate is not reclaimed, it may be auctioned or reissued.

The cabinet gave in-principle approval to the registration system based on the national identity card and also approved legal amendments to align Sindh’s system with international standards and recent reforms implemented in the federal capital, Islamabad.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the Excise and Taxation Department to develop this system and conduct a pilot phase in the first stage, after which amendments to the relevant law will be made.

During the provincial cabinet meeting, it was also approved that the MDCAT will now only be conducted by IBA Sukkur. Additionally, an amendment to the Educational Boards Act was also approved, under which officers of Grade 19 and 20 will now be eligible to be appointed as chairmen.

The Sindh Cabinet approved the registration of government-seized vehicles with changed chassis numbers, the establishment of vehicle fitness testing centers.