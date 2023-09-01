LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stroked a magnificent 151 off 131 deliveries against Nepal in the opening game of the Asia Cup in Multan and more records came tumbling as a result.

Amid several other records with his thrilling knock, the world No. 1 ODI batsman has also broken a record of India’s legend Virat Kohli.

It was the first time a captain has scored 150 or greater at an Asia Cup, beating the previous best from a skipper when Kohli made 136 against Bangladesh in 2014.

The Pakistani batter hit 14 fours and four massive sixes during his entertaining innings.

The development comes as India vs Pakistan high-voltage clash is scheduled for tomorrow (September 2) in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

It was Babar’s 31st international century, drawing him level with Pakistan legends Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar with Younis Khan (41), Mohammad Yousuf (39) and Inzamam-ul-Haq (35) the only players from the country in front of him

It means Babar is now just one century away from equalling Anwar’s record of 20 ODI centuries – the most by any player from the country.