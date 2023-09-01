LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the immediate release of PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, barring authorities from arresting him again in any undisclosed cases.

LHC’s Justice Amjad Rafique issued the order after Mr Elahi was produced before court by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The former Punjab chief minister, who was first arrested on June 1 after he was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment with the help of Punjab police in Lahore, had challenged his arrest by the NAB.

More to follow…