Ayesha Gul creates history as first female SSP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR – For the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a woman has been appointed to the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) within the provincial police department.

According to official details, Ayesha Gul, hailing from Swabi district, has been posted as SSP Investigation in Peshawar. Her appointment marks a significant milestone for gender representation in the region’s law enforcement.

The Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has formally issued the notification of her posting. Ayesha Gul belongs to the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) group and has previously served as AIG Gender.

“Consequent upon approval by Honourable Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Provincial Police Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in exercise of power conferred upon him under Section 17 (4) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act, 2017 (amended 2024), issues the following transfer/psoting order in the public interest with immediate effect,” read the notification.

She is a Grade-18 officer and recently returned to Pakistan after completing an international training course abroad.