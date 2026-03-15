Ayaz, Tarar, political leaders greet newly-elected NPC cabinet

Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Informaton & Broadcasting, Attullah Tarar, opposition leaders and the senior government officials of the Ministry of Information have congratulated the newly-elected President of the National Press Club (NPC) Abdul Razzaq Sial, Secretary Dr Furqan Rao, vice presidents, finance and joint secretaries and the members of the governing body.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in a message said the NPC had long served as a strong fortress of freedom of expression and independent journalism in the country.

The government firmly believes in freedom of the press and I am confident that the newly-elected leadership of the press club would live up to the trust placed in them by the journalist community, the National Assembly’s Speaker said in his message.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting has also extended his heartfelt felicitation to the newly elected body of the National Press Club (NPC).

The minister, in a news statement, congratulated Abdul Razzaq Sial on his victory as the president of the NPC; Secretary Rao Furqan Ahmed, Vice Presidents, Ehtesham-ul-Haq, Sehrish Qureshi, Usman Khan and Bashir Chaudhry.

He also felicitated Finance Secretary Abid Abbasi, Syed Sheraz Gardezi, Aoon Shirazi, Javed Bhagat and Shakila Jalil for winning the journalists’ confidence in the recently-held Press Club elections.

The minister expressed the hope that the newly elected cabinet of the National Press Club would strive to uphold journalistic values and resolve the problems of journalists. He vowed to work together with the newly elected body for the welfare of journalists.

He also hoped that the newly elected body would help highlight the public issues.

Leaders of the opposition parties in parliament felicitated the new elected office-bearers and said the NPC was an important institution for promoting journalism in the country and protecting rights of journalists.

Chief leader of Tehreek Tahaffuz-i-Aain Pakistan and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Mahmood Khan Achakzai along with Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Allama Nasir Abbas and other opposition leaders congratulated the newly-elected NPC body.

They said their victory reflected the trust reposed in them by the journalist community.

They expressed hope that the newly-elected leadership would fulfil its responsibilities effectively for the welfare of the journalist community, professional freedom and the strengthening of Democrats values.

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari has also congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of the Islamabad Press Club and extended her best wishes to the new leadership. In a statement she congratulated the newly-elected President Razaq Sial and his entire panel on their success and wished them well in fulfilling their responsibilities.

Azma Bokhari expressed hope that the new leadership of the Islamabad Press Club would prioritize addressing the issues faced by the journalist community and safeguarding their professional rights. She said that journalists are the eyes and ears of society and that their challenges can be effectively addressed through a strong and active press club. The provincial minister said that the Islamabad Press Club has always played a significant and influential role in national journalism and expressed hope that the newly elected body would further strengthen this tradition.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ashfaq Ahmad Khalil and Principal Information Officer Mobashir Hassan have also felicitated the newly elected office-bearers of the National Press Club (NPC), Islamabad.

They congratulated the newly elected President Abdul Razzaq Sial, Secretary Rao Furqan and their entire cabinet over the victory.

In his message, Ashfaq Ahmad Khalil said Press Club is a strong voice for journalists and plays an important role in promoting professional values and safeguarding their rights.

Principal Information Officer Mobashir Hassan expressed hope that the new leadership of the National Press Club will actively work for the welfare of journalists, professional development, and the promotion of free and responsible journalism.

Ashfaq Ahmad Khalil and Mobashir Hassan also conveyed their best wishes to the newly elected leadership of the National Press Club.