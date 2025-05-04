Post-Pahalgam tensions: Pakistan-India standoff

FOLLOWING the Pahalgam incident on April 22 and Modi’s allegations against Pakistan, the political landscape in Pakistan appears notably united, with leaders setting aside their differences.

Politicians previously at odds—particularly over the canals issue—are now firmly aligned in condemning India’s stance.

Remarkably, even a party like PTI has taken a path of rationality and sensibility.

Amid internal political discord and worsening economic conditions, India’s aggressive posture has served to galvanize the Pakistani nation.

A previously divided and disheartened populace now stands resolutely with the country’s defence forces.

All political parties are demonstrating unity on the matter of national security.

Because of irrational Indian blames, Pakistan’s position couldn’t be undermined at the global level.

No country, including the United States, has accepted India’s accusations against Pakistan.

India has shown all of its cards against Pakistan in one go.

Pakistan’s response has stunned India.

That’s why; India is facing embarrassment at a global level.

After this situation, America and Western countries did not openly support India, while China has assured Pakistan of its fullest support.

India cannot stop Pakistan’s water.

It is not a faucet that can be turned off whenever India wants.

If India stops water, where will the water go?

Indian dams do not have unlimited water storage capacity.

In an attempt to stop the water, all of its dams and barrages will break and a large area of India will be submerged.

The Sikhs around the world have openly declared their unconditional lasting support for Pakistan.

The closure of Pakistan’s eastern border has caused a stir in India and Afghanistan.

The suspension of Afghanistan’s transit trade has also left Afghans in trouble.

Narendra Modi cannot attack Pakistan because he fears extreme reaction and retaliation from the Pakistan defence forces.

In such a situation, it will not be possible for Modi to appease the extremist, anti Pakistan and biased Indian Hindus.

Modi’s popularity graph will descend drastically.

Modi’s accusations against Pakistan will remain mere hollow accusations.

Indian position in the region will be badly weakened and its influence as a major regional power will start reckoning and disappearing.

Pakistan has no designs against India and Afghanistan, while the whole world knows the nexus of India and Afghanistan against Pakistan.

Pakistan has put India in a difficult position by announcing an independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident offering its cooperation.

China also suggests an independent investigation into the Pahalgam attack.

For the sake of regional peace, India should avoid creating tension with Pakistan.

Pakistan is steadfast in its determination to combat terrorism and opposes any measures that may further escalate the situation.

In view of the objective conditions and prevailing circumstances of Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority, Fire Brigade and Civil Defense Departments must be activated and equipped immediately.

The staff of these departments should be trained on modern lines and equipped with the latest technology.

Due to the readiness of the institutions, there will be no difficulty in dealing with any emergency situation.

The Indus Water Treaty is a binding international treaty brokered by the World Bank.

The treaty does not include any clause for unilateral suspension.

The Indus Water Treaty is a lifeline for more than 240 million Pakistanis under which Pakistan will ensure the availability of water at every cost.

Pakistan will consider any Indian attempt to stop or divert the flow of water contrary to the Indus Water Treaty as an act of war.

Narendra Modi’s hasty move to blame Pakistan for the terrorist attack within10 minutes after the incident on April 22, is clear evidence of staging new drama.

India has begun a new great game in the region.

Pahalgam, a famous and sensitive tourist destination, was left unsecured despite the presence of 900,000 troops in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

This represents a serious security lapse.

Instead of accepting criticism from his political rivals, Prime Minister Modi attempted to deflect blame by accusing Pakistan of the incident.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Indian National Congress, rightly questioned the government’s failure by asking: where was Indian security at the time of the Pahalgam incident?

The Pahalgam incident is the result of complete failure of Indian security and intelligence.

The question was raised at India’s All Parties Conference that where will India store so much water by suspending the Indus Water Treaty.

At a time when Indian Prime Minister Modi was railing against Pakistan, Pakistan had earlier condemned the incident in Pahalgam, in which 27 tourists, including two foreigners, were targeted.

The US and UNSG have expressed serious concerns over the rapidly escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

To defuse tension between Pakistan and India the Secretary of State of America Marco Rubio has talked to the Foreign Ministers of India and Pakistan.

This move may work to settle down.

At this stage Pakistan should raise the matter at the UN without delay and lead to a peaceful solution of the Kashmir issue in light of its resolutions.

—The writer is author of several books based in UK.

