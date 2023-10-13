AHMEDABAD- In a recent meeting, authorities in the host city have conveyed their assurance that there are no security concerns for the Pakistan cricket team during their stay, particularly in Ahmedabad.

Despite this, additional precautions are being implemented to ensure the safety and comfort of the players. The primary aim is to prevent any potential negative encounters or incidents that could disrupt the team’s focus and create an uncomfortable atmosphere.

To this end, players are advised to refrain from visiting public places, but the authorities have offered to make necessary arrangements if players wish to go out for dinner or engage in other activities.

It is noteworthy that the Pakistan cricket team was well aware of the need for heightened precautions in Ahmedabad even before their arrival. Their stay in the city is relatively brief, as they are scheduled to depart for Bangalore on the day following their high-profile match against India, which is set to take place on Saturday.

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Ahmedabad via a chartered flight from Hyderabad on Wednesday, with their much-anticipated match against India approaching rapidly. Practice sessions have been a part of their routine, and these will continue even on Friday as the team gears up for the crucial clash. In comparison to their experience in Hyderabad, the players have been instructed to exercise extra vigilance in Ahmedabad, reflecting the significance of the event.

During their time in Ahmedabad, the players had the opportunity to enjoy recreational activities such as archery and go-karting. They also took advantage of some shopping opportunities. Their arrival at the airport was met with a warm welcome, and the hotel staff has been diligent in ensuring their well-being and comfort. The team management has arranged various recreational amenities for the cricketers, including a pool table and facilities for table tennis at the hotel.

Besides it, the options for swimming and training are available to meet the team’s diverse needs. One of the players shared their positive experiences in Hyderabad, where they ventured out for dinner on two occasions.

On the first outing, they enjoyed biryani, and on the second, they had had kebabs and other delectable dishes. The team is hopeful of receiving similar hospitality in the upcoming cities they visit.