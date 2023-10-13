KARACHI – Master Changan Motors Ltd (MCML) has become the first Pakistani automaker to start exporting its SUVs to African region.

The company, which is a joint venture of Pakistan’s Master Group and Chinese Changan Automobile, has dispatched its first batch comprising 14 Oshan X7 vehicles to Kenya.

An export ceremony, which coincided with the tenth anniversary of CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor), was held in Karachi.

The company said the exported vehicles have been labeled as “Made in Pakistan”. It added that the vehicles will be sold in Kenyan and Tanzanian markets with eying to explore more markets in the future.

Oshan X7 Variants, Prices in Pakistan

Oshan X7 is available in two variants in Pakistan – Oshan X7 Comfort and Oshan X7 FutureSense.

The Oshan X7 Comfort is available at Rs8,549,000 while FutureSence variant is available at Rs9,199,000.