The General Directorate of Passports (Absher) has launched an e-service for issuance of passports to Saudi Arabia’s citizens.

With this service, it is possible to request delivery of documents via Saudi Post, without the need to visit the General Directorate of Passports offices.

Step to Apply for Issuance of New Passport

Login to (Absher) Portal.

Select (Citizens) from the homepage.

Select passport services from the List of e-services.

Select the service.

Submit the request.

After submitting, You will be notified with the transaction number.

The service is available for Saudi citizens in both Arabic and English language. People can use mobile apps, portal or visit service centers to apply for the passport.

New Passport fee October 2023

According to official website, the service cost for issuance of new passport is 300 Saudi Riyals.