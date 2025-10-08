Australia down Pakistan in ICC Women’s World Cup match

COLOMBO – Australia downed Pakistan by 107 runs in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match in Colombo on Wednesday evening.

This was Pakistan’s third loss in as many matches in the event. Green shirts will now take on England at the same venue on Wednesday, October 15.

After being put into bat, the defending champions lost seven wickets for just 76 runs and were 115 for eight after Kim Garth (11) fell to Diana Baig in the 34th over. At that stage, Beth Mooney was joined by Alana King, and the pair put together a record 106-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

During the course of the stand, King brought up her maiden half-century and returned unbeaten on 51 off 49 balls, including three fours and as many sixes. The star for Australia was player of the match Mooney, who scored 109 off 114 balls, hitting 11 fours.

For Pakistan, Nashra Sundhu was the most successful bowler, claiming three wickets for 37 runs, while Fatima Sana and Rameen Shamim picked up two wickets each.

In reply, Australia’s bowlers never allowed Pakistan’s batters to settle, and only Sidra Amin (35, 52b, 5x4s) managed to make a notable contribution before the side was bowled out for 114 in 36.3 overs.

For Australia, Kim Garth took three wickets, while Annabel Sutherland and Megan Schutt claimed two apiece.