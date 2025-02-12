Babar Azam’s ‘Lost Phone’ prank sparks trolling amid poor cricket form

LAHORE – Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam is struggling with his form and a recent gimmick by a former skipper sparked a new wave of trolling and criticism.

Babar Azam, known for his cover drives and records, faced an unwanted situation as a social media post about his ‘Lost mobile phone’ turned out to be part of a marketing stunt. The 30-year-old took to social media, claiming that phone had been lost or stolen, resulting in him losing all of his contacts. The marketing ad went viral, with fans lamenting concern for cricketer and offering their support.

The situation took an unexpected twist when Pakistani cricketer later revealed that the device had been recovered and thanked his followers, adding a laughing emoji to the post. People were quick to notice the trick, and turned what was seen as a genuine crisis into a light-hearted joke.

This move left many fans feeling misled, with some accusing the cricketer of playing pranks on his supporters for commercial gain. As fans found humor in situation, several criticized Azam for attempting to deceive his fanbase, questioning why the cricketer would resort to such antics when his recent form has been under scrutiny.

Babar Azam Phone Prank

Social Media Reactions

The incident has sparked a wider debate on social media about the boundaries between personal branding and fan relationships. Many fans have expressed their disappointment, urging Azam to concentrate on his batting instead of distracting his followers with staged dramas. Despite the backlash, Azam’s prank remains a hot topic, dividing opinion among his supporters.