Aurangzeb meets TPG Capital to discuss investment opportunities

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a meeting with TPG Capital, led by Mr. Jide Olanrewaju, Partner at TPG.

The meeting focused on strengthening investment ties and exploring opportunities to enhance economic growth in Pakistan. During the meeting, Minister Aurangzeb highlighted the positive trajectory of Pakistan’s economic indicators.

He pointed out the notable decline in the current account deficit, which reflects improved economic stability. The Minister also emphasized the government’s commitment to boosting exports through diversification strategies, noting that the recent efforts have resulted in a marked increase in export performance. Furthermore, he announced that inflation has decreased to single-digit levels, a testament to the government’s effective economic management. In line with the government’s vision for sustainable economic growth, the Finance Minister discussed the ongoing structural reforms aimed at enhancing market conditions and creating a conducive environment for both domestic and foreign investments.

These reforms are pivotal in attracting capital and fostering investor confidence in Pakistan’s economic landscape.

Mr. Jide Olanrewaju of TPG Capital expressed keen interest in enhancing investments in climate transition infrastructure. He underscored the importance of attracting more capital to support sustainable development initiatives within the country. This aligns with the global shift towards greener investments and highlights TPG’s commitment to responsible investing.