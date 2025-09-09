Aurangzeb for ‘timely progress’ on spectrum process to capture opportunities

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday stressed the need for ‘timely progress’ on the spectrum process to capture emerging opportunities for Pakistan’s economy and society.

Chairing a meeting of the Spectrum Advisory Committee, he welcomed the insights of the industry and GSMA and appreciated the value of global best practices for shaping Pakistan’s spectrum roadmap, a news release said.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Head of Asia Pacific, GSMA, Julian Gorman, senior officials from relevant ministries and regulators, as well as representatives of leading mobile operators.

Participants from the telecom industry and GSMA shared perspectives on advancing Pakistan’s digital transformation through an effective spectrum policy.

Discussions underscored the importance of spectrum in enabling the growth of IT and telecom services, supporting exports, creating jobs, and driving wider digital adoption.

Federal Ministers Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a digitally connected Pakistan with inclusive, affordable and high-quality connectivity.—APP