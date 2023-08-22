Audi RS e-tron GT is a much sought executive electric vehicle as it holds the reputation of having more power than you will ever need. Designed by Parys Cybulski and Markus Däsch, Audi e-tron GT looks sleek and aggressive both at same time.

Its stretched body provides ample legroom to all passengers, while headroom is a little tight. It shares an uncanny resemblance with A7 except for the front grille. E-Tron GT’s front comes with LED headlamps with laser light, and a unique turn signal while its rear offers LED rear combination lamps with a dynamic lighting scheme.

Audi e-tron GT Performance

The vehicle boasts exceptional performance with its electric powertrain. Instant torque delivery provides rapid acceleration, reaching 0 to 60 mph in a matter of seconds. The dual-motor setup ensures all-wheel drive, enhancing grip and control.

Audi e-tron Design

The signature of German auto motive’s design philosophy is evident in the e-tron GT’s sleek and futuristic exterior. Its sculpted lines, aerodynamic profile, and attention to detail give it a visually striking and luxurious appearance.

Audi e-tron Interior

The company is known for its high-quality interiors, and the e-tron GT is no exception. The cabin is well-crafted, using premium materials and the latest technology for a comfortable and modern driving experience.

Audi e-tron GT Charging

With its advanced battery technology, the e-tron GT offers a respectable electric range, making it suitable for daily commutes and longer journeys. Fast charging capabilities allow for quick top-ups during road trips. Technology: The e-tron GT is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a high-resolution infotainment system, a digital driver display, and an advanced driver assistance feature. It offers connectivity, navigation, and entertainment options to enhance the driving experience.

Audi e-tron Luxurious Comfort

The e-tron GT’s interior is designed to provide both driver and passengers with a comfortable and luxurious environment. Premium seating, climate control options, and noise insulation enhance the overall driving experience.

Audi e-tron GT Specs/Features

Audi e-tron GT 2023 Price in Pakistan

As of mid 2023, Audi e-tron GT 2023 price stands between Rs5.5 crore – PKR 8 crore.

To get the exact price, please visit nearby Audi dealership or you can get over the phone