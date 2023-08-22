Federal authorities have slapped huge taxes on smartphones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and the duties vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

The heavy taxation soared prices of mobile phones, the following are PTA taxes on Samsung S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy S23 PTA Tax

Rs99,800 (On Passport) Rs 110,500 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy S23+ PTA Tax

Rs127,000 (On Passport) Rs145,801 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra PTA Tax

Rs131,000 (On Passport) Rs152,424 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Price Pakistan 2023

As of August 2023, the price of Galaxy S23 stands at Rs399,999