Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and party’s Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that former prime minister and the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif stood vindicated, and now it was time for Pakistan’s triumph.

Addressing meetings of different party wings as part of preparations for giving a warm reception to Nawaz on his homecoming next month, she said that every attempt to subtract former prime minister from politics failed.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, respect for Nawaz Sharif in people’s hearts has increased,” she claimed. Former Punjab Chief Minister and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz was also present in the meetings.

Maryam was of the view that the people of Pakistan had to pay the price for Nawaz’s ouster. She expressed the hope that from today courts would do justice to the Sharif family. “I pray to the Almighty Allah that justice should be for all.

She opined that prejudice against the party supremo was actually against the country and the nation. “What Pakistan needs is a fresh beginning,” PML-N’s chief organizer said, and stressed the need for ridding the country of politics of confrontation, violence and vengeance.

She expressed the resolve that after coming to power, the party would develop all parts of the country, including Sindh. “Our war is against inflation, poverty and bad governance,” she asserted.

Maryam claimed that Nawaz and his comrades faced what she called ‘injustices’ with perseverance and courage.

She claimed that only the former prime minister could pull the country out of crises. “Last time we were in power we eliminated loadshedding and terrorism,” she said, adding, “Now we will fulfill our promise of reducing inflation.”

Meanwhile, after hearing the news of return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, the party’s high command has swung into action to give him a warm reception on arrival at the Lahore airport on October 21.

In this connection, former interior minister and PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, who has been tasked with gathering party workers from across the province, on Sunday convened the party’s provincial leaders meeting tomorrow.

All divisional presidents of the party and former MNAs and MPAs were directed to attend tomorrow’s huddle. Besides that Sanaullah also directed the party leaders based in foreign countries to attend the meeting via a video link. Maryam will monitor the party’s mobilization.