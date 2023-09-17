Awami Muslim League (AML) leader and PTI ally Sheikh Rashid was arrested from his residence in Rawalpindi on Sunday evening, his lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzak Khan claimed.

“Men clad in plain clothes arrested Sheikh Rashid from his residence,” he said, claiming that the former interior minister had been moved to an “undisclosed location”. Khan said Rashid’s nephew Sheikh Shakir and houseworker Imran have also been arrested.

The PTI also confirmed Rashid’s arrest in a post on social media platform X. “The political victimisation and fascism continues, this time with the arrest of Sheikh Rashid,” it said.