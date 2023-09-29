QUETTA – At least three people were killed and more than 50 injured in an explosion occurred near a mosque in Mastung, a district in Balochistan province of Pakistan.

Police said the blast took place near Al-Flah Mosque on a busy road of the city, adding that nature of the blast is being ascertained.

An official told media that 55 injured have been shifted to DHQ hospital for treatment with some are in critical condition. An emergency has been declared at all hospitals.

Security forces have cordoned off the area.

More to follow…