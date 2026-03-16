Sahibzada Farhan nominated for Player of the Month award after stellar world cup show

DUBAI – Three cricketers who delivered impressive performances during the recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 have been nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for February.

Among the nominees is Pakistan’s opening batter Sahibzada Farhan, who enjoyed a remarkable tournament with the bat. England’s Will Jacks and United States all-rounder Shadley van Schalkwyk have also been included on the shortlist.

Farhan finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer, producing a series of dominant performances throughout February. The right-handed opener accumulated 383 runs during the event, scoring at a strike rate of 160.25 while maintaining an impressive average of 76.60.

In the process, Farhan set a new benchmark for the most runs scored in a single edition of the tournament, surpassing the previous record of 319 runs set by Virat Kohli during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2014.

The Pakistan batter also achieved another milestone by registering two centuries in the same tournament — the first time a player has accomplished this feat in the history of the Men’s T20 World Cup. His centuries came in matches against Namibia national cricket team and the Sri Lanka national cricket team.

Farhan’s outstanding form played a key role in helping Pakistan national cricket team progress to the Super 8 stage of the competition. However, the team narrowly missed out on securing a place in the semi-finals.