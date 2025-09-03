At least five killed in firing on passengers van in Lower Kurram

LOWER KURRAM – At least five people were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire on a passenger vehicle in Lower Kurram on Wednesdsy.

The police said that the attackers fled the scene after the assault while the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The local authorities confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Meanwhile, serious concerns have been raised over the disappearance of 2,000 relief packages meant for thousands of affected families in Kurram district.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) claimed the consignments were handed over to the provincial vice chairman.

However, Vice Chairman Farzand Wazir denied receiving the aid.

PRCS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chairman Malik Habib, in a letter to the national headquarters, stated that the relief goods for Parachinar and Kurram were never received by the provincial chapter.

He has called for a transparent inquiry to determine when, where, and to whom the packages were delivered.