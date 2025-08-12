At least 46 Palestinians including six seeking food killed in fresh Israeli attacks on Gaza

GAZA – At least 46 more Palestinians including six people who were seeking humanitarian aid (food) were killed in latest Israeli attacks on Gaza, the international media reported on Tuesday.

In Gaza’s Zeitoun neighbourhood, an Israeli airstrike destroyed a home, killing an entire family — the parents and their six children.

Al-Aqsa Hospital confirmed that four more Palestinians were killed in separate strikes south and east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza while the Palestinian Red Crescent reported three civilian deaths and multiple injuries in an attack on the southern district of Gaza City.

The escalation follows Sunday’s strike on a tent housing journalists in Gaza City, which killed five media workers, including Al Jazeera reporters Anas Al-Sharif and Muhammad Qreiqa as well as cameramen Muhammad Zahir, Muhammad Noufal and Moamen Aliwa.

The assault comes amid a worsening humanitarian crisis after Israel’s blockade caused severe food shortages. Health officials say 217 Palestinians — including at least 100 children — have died from malnutrition.

Qatar has strongly condemned the deliberate targeting of journalists. Qatari prime minister called the killings “beyond comprehension.”

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) also denounced the killing of Anas Al-Sharif, describing him as “one of Gaza’s most prominent journalists and a voice for the suffering imposed by Israel.”

RSF reported that nearly 200 journalists have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since 2023.

The International Press Institute has also condemned the attacks on journalists.