UAE Dirham to Pak rupee open market rate today – 12 August 2025

ISLAMABAD – The buying rate of UAE Dirham (AED) remained steady on Tuesday in open market of Pakistan as 1 AED stood at Rs76.9.

The selling rate of the Dirham also registered no change and available for Rs77.38, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan.

The UAE Dirham to Pakistani rupees exchange rate is regularly monitored by overseas Pakistanis and business community.

Overseas Pakistanis’ living in the UAE send a significant amount in wake of remittances every month. In July 2025, they sent $665.2 million, marking an increase of 9 percent on a yearly basis as the amount stood at $611.2 million in July 2024.

On a monthly basis, remittances dropped 7 percent, as compared to $717.2 million reported in June.

Overalls, the inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan has recorded at $3.2 billion in July 2025.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data, remittances have surged by 7.4 percent to $3.2 billion in July this year compared to $3 billion in the same month of the previous year. On a monthly basis, remittances dipped by six percent, compared to $3.4 billion in June.

Exchange rates play a vital role in determining how one currency compares in value to another. They significantly influence global trade, tourism, and cross-border investments. Changes in exchange rates can alter the price of imported products, affect the global competitiveness of exports, and impact the earnings of international corporations.