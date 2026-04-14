Algiers International Fair 2026: An opportunity to strengthen Pak-Algeria economic cooperation

Algeria will host the 57th edition of the Algiers International Fair, under the high patronage of the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, from June 22 to 27, 2026.

The Kingdom of Spain will be the guest of honor at this edition. For reference, the previous edition of the Algiers International Fair in 2025 recorded exceptional participation with a total of 684 companies, including 145 foreign companies from 31 countries.

The Algerian Embassy in Islamabad extends an invitation to all relevant trade, investment, and partnership bodies, including the Ministry of Commerce, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and

Industry (FPCCI), All Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and the Karachi Association of Industry Pakistan-SITE, to participate in this event, as they did in the previous edition.

Algiers International Fair is one of the largest African and Arab economic exhibitions, an important opportunity to strengthen trade and economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries, Algeria and Pakistan.

In this context, companies interested to participate may register via following link: registration.safex.dz

More details regarding the registration requirements and procedures can be obtained through the following contact links:

– Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

– Phone: +213 23 79 50 71 / +213 23 79 50 23

– WhatsApp: +213 660 17 12 27

ORGANIZER: SAFEX Group- Algerian Company of Fairs and Exports

SAFEX is a public company operating under the supervision of the Ministry of Internal Trade and National Market Regulation and is Algeria’s leading organizer of trade fairs and exhibitions. Through Its subsidiary, SAFEX successfully organizes over 50 national and international events each year, providing full support to international participants-from logistics to promotion-while strengthening business partnerships. With its expertise, SAFEX serves as a strategic platform for international companies seeking to access the Algerian and African markets.