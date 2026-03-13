Assurance to KSA

PAKISTAN has once again given an assurance to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that it will always stand firmly with the Kingdom and work alongside it to advance shared pursuit of regional peace.

The pledge came during a restricted meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Jeddah on Thursday. The PM, who was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and the Army Chief and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, expressed Pakistan’s full solidarity and support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in these challenging times. Both leaders had an in-depth exchange of views on the recent developments in the region and agreed to work together for regional peace and stability.

The significance that Pakistan attaches to its relationship with the Kingdom is highlighted by the fact that the short visit of the Prime Minister came in the backdrop of an earlier visit to Riyadh by the CDF and high level telephonic contacts as well as statements of complete solidarity with the Kingdom by the leadership of Pakistan. The visit also signified Pakistan’s positive role in the diplomatic arena and that it will continue to play this role in an effective manner in view of the regional crisis, which has far reaching implications for the security and economies of almost all states of the region and beyond. It is a matter of satisfaction that Pakistan, which enjoys close bilateral relations both with the Gulf countries and Iran, is using its good offices to impress upon all sides to exercise restraint to ensure that the war doesn’t bring brotherly countries against one another as it would be suicidal for the unity of the Ummah, affording opportunity to its enemies to take advantage of the situation. As has been pointed out by Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi, the Prime Minister’s visit should “also be seen in the broader context of Pakistan’s efforts to advocate and facilitate an early cessation of hostilities and violence in the region, with the aim of paving the way for dialogue and diplomacy”. It is to be noted that throughout the current wave of conflict, Pakistan has been urging three points to its interlocutors. It wants respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity and a commitment to refrain from use of force within each other’s sovereign territory, upholding international law and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter and resumption of dialogue, engagement to pursue a peaceful, negotiated resolution to the crisis. These are essential elements for a durable solution and maintenance of security and peace of the region. Pakistan is trying to advance these goals in bilateral meetings and contacts with countries involved in the conflict as well as together with like-minded countries. Media reports indicate senior officials from Pakistan, Oman, Egypt and Turkiye are holding behind-the-scene talks with senior Iranian officials in an attempt to initiate dialogue with the Trump Administration towards a deal or even a ceasefire. The cessation of hostilities will also bring to an end the possibility of expansion of the war to other regional countries in view of provocative acts. As for Saudi Arabia, Pakistan’s concerns are understandable as it has an obligation under the mutual defence pact to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Kingdom in case of an attack on the country. Pact or no pact, Pakistan cannot forget that the Kingdom stood firmly with Pakistan during threats to its security and economic crises, offering generous assistance and diplomatic support at regional and international fora. In this backdrop, one can understand the importance of bilateral consultations as these help bring clarity as to how to appropriately manage the dangerous situation.