Public feedback sought for setting up RTP for unlisted companies at PSX

ISLAMABAD – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a consultation paper proposing launch of a Registration and Trading Platform (RTP) for public unlisted companies at Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX).

Registration of eligible unlisted public companies at PSX coupled with public dissemination of financial results will significantly increase visibility of Pakistan’s corporate sector.

According to a press release issued by the SECP on Wednesday, this measure is expected to motivate companies to adopt improved corporate governance practices, disclosures and documentation; and embrace a culture of increased transparency and public accountability.

A phased implementation approach has been suggested in the consultation paper, companies with paid-up capital of Rs 200 million or more will be required to register in first phase, following which, companies with paid-up capital between Rs 25 million and Rs 200 million will be registered on RTP.

RTP provides unlisted companies a unique opportunity to reach a much wider investor base, given the local penetration and international visibility of PSX amongst global investors and media outlets.

On gaining familiarity with the fully automated and digital capital market infrastructure, unlisted companies will find it easier to pursue listings on the PSX Main board or GEM board in future.

The concept paper proposes mandatory registration of unlisted public limited companies on the RTP. This registration would enable existing shareholders and sophisticated investors, such as high net-worth individuals, financial institutions and corporates to trade in shares of RTP registered companies.

RTP-registered companies will not enjoy the benefits of being listed on PSX, nor can they raise funds from the stock market without going through the SECP and PSX approval process.

Staff Report

